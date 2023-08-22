UK govt charges Diezani to court for alleged £100,000 bribe

The British national crime agency on Tuesday charged the former minister of petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, for bribery-related offences.

The agency alleged in a court document that the ex-minister accepted bribes in excess of £100,000 in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts during her tenure as a minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The head of the NCA’s international corruption unit, Andy Kelly, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said Alison-Madueke would appear in a London court on October 2.

He added that the former minister has been on bail since she was first arrested in London in October 2015.

The NCA alleged that Alison-Madueke benefited from at least £100,000 ($127,000) in cash, chauffeur-driven cars, flights on private jets, luxury holidays for her family, and the use of multiple London properties.

The charges also detail financial rewards including furniture, renovation work and staff for the properties, payment of private school fees, and gifts from top designer shops such as Cartier jewellery and Louis Vuitton goods.

The ex-minister is also wanted in Nigeria for alleged corruption during her time as minister of petroleum.

She left the country in April 2015 following ex-President Jonathan’s defeat in that year’s election.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had declared the ex-minister wanted and efforts to bring her back to Nigeria to face trial for the alleged crimes in the last eight years have so far failed to yield results.

The statement read: “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts.

“Bribery is a pervasive form of corruption, which enables serious criminality and can have devastating consequences for developing countries.

“These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

