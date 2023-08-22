‘You’ve been recognised for your accomplishment,’ Fintiri congratulates Wike on appointment as FCT minister

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Tuesday, congratulated the ex-Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, on his appointment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the governor said Wike’s appointment into the new Federal Executive Council (FEC) was well-deserved.

He added the former governor worked hard to reach his new point.

Fintiri stressed that the minister set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership by delivering service and good governance during his tenure as Rivers governor.

The governor is a key member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a strong supporter of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who incidentally hails from Adamawa State.

Wike on the other hand fell out with PDP in the days leading to the last general election and worked against the party in the poll.

He was the arrowhead of the G5 that demanded the removal of the former PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and listed the latter’s resignation as a precondition for supporting Atiku in the election.

In his maiden press briefing following his inauguration as FCT minister by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, Wike declared that he got the PDP leaders’ approval to accept his ministerial nomination.

He added that the PDP governors nominated 10 persons each from their states as ministers in the current administration.

Congratulations on your Senate screening and appointment as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja. Your Excellency, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike you have set precedence and demonstrated exemplary leadership traits by delivering service and good governance according to the…

