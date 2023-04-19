INEC presents certificate of return to Fintiri in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented the certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, in Abuja.

The commission on Tuesday declared Fintiri as the winner of the drama-filled governorship election in Adamawa after he polled 430,861 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, who got 398,738 votes.

Residents of the state were thrown into panic on Sunday after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared Binani as the winner with results of only 10 out of the 21 local government areas in the state collated by the commission.

INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.

