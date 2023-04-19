Politics
INEC presents certificate of return to Fintiri in Abuja
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday presented the certificates of return to the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, and his deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, in Abuja.
The commission on Tuesday declared Fintiri as the winner of the drama-filled governorship election in Adamawa after he polled 430,861 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, who got 398,738 votes.
Read also:APC’s Binani denies bribing INEC officials with N2bn, accuses Fintiri of fraud
Residents of the state were thrown into panic on Sunday after the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari, declared Binani as the winner with results of only 10 out of the 21 local government areas in the state collated by the commission.
INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duties in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...