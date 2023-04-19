Gov Fintiri vows to prosecute ‘criminal elements’ behind Adamawa guber saga

Governor-elect in Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri, has bemoaned what he described as criminality behind the just-concluded gubernatorial election drama in the state.

He stated that if those behind the charade were not prosecuted by the appropriate authorities, he would prosecute them.

INEC had declared Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the controversial poll having defeated his closet rival, Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The declaration followed days of controversy that trailed the purportedly unconstitutional announcement of Binani as the winner of the election by a suspended National Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Speaking during a Channels Television interview on Tuesday night however, Fintiri declared support for the immediate prosecution of the alleged perpetrators of the criminality during the exercise.

The governor insisted he ran against alleged enemies of democracy in the poll, stressing that everyone had learnt their lessons.

He added his victory was manifestation of the trust invested in him by the people of Adamawa State, vowing to continue to serve in their best interests.

Fintri said, “I think everybody has learnt his lesson. INEC itself, as an umpire, has learnt a lot of lessons and it has corrected its wrongs so that it can protect itself as an institution. The police that are supposed to protect democracy became caught up in the whole saga. It’s unfortunate. It’s a disgrace.

“But I think everybody is picking up and they are trying to correct their wrongs. Time will tell if these people will be properly prosecuted. But if they don’t prosecute this criminality that took place in Adamawa State, I am going to prosecute them.

“I don’t think I have run against any woman in Adamawa State. I ran against enemies of democracy outside Adamawa State and their gang-up has not gotten anywhere. I think, for now, we give God the glory.

“They decided to be enemies of democracy and the only scapegoat they could find is in Adamawa State. They wanted to put a woman [from] their party, forgetting that we have performed excellently well in Adamawa State, our people love us.”

