INEC reconvenes in collation of Adamawa gov’ship election results amidst tight security
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday afternoon, reconvened the collation of the Adamawa State governorship election results at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.
The collation of the results, which became controversial after the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani winner, is being done amidst tight security.
The Adamawa State INEC Administrative Secretary, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated by to take the place of the REC, is present at the collation centre, while Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, is also expected at the collation centre.
Below is the collation done so far:
MAYO BELWA LGA.
APC. 478
PDP. 672
TOUNGO LGA
APC: 427
PDP: 360
GUYUK LGA
APC. 228
PDP. 322
GOMBI LGA
APC. 12
PDP. 53
MUBI NORTH LGA
APC. 168
PDP. 319
MICHIKA LGA
APC. 562
PDP 1,027
GIREI LGA
APC. 589
PDP. 444
NUMAN LGA
APC 621
PDP. 1,403
