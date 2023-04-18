INEC reconvenes in collation of Adamawa gov’ship election results amidst tight security

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday afternoon, reconvened the collation of the Adamawa State governorship election results at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The collation of the results, which became controversial after the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani winner, is being done amidst tight security.

The Adamawa State INEC Administrative Secretary, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated by to take the place of the REC, is present at the collation centre, while Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, is also expected at the collation centre.

Below is the collation done so far:

MAYO BELWA LGA.

APC. 478

PDP. 672

TOUNGO LGA

APC: 427

PDP: 360

GUYUK LGA

APC. 228

PDP. 322

GOMBI LGA

APC. 12

PDP. 53

MUBI NORTH LGA

APC. 168

PDP. 319

MICHIKA LGA

APC. 562

PDP 1,027

GIREI LGA

APC. 589

PDP. 444

NUMAN LGA

APC 621

PDP. 1,403

