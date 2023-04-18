Connect with us

Politics

INEC reconvenes in collation of Adamawa gov’ship election results amidst tight security

Published

50 seconds ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Tuesday afternoon, reconvened the collation of the Adamawa State governorship election results at the state collation centre in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The collation of the results, which became controversial after the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Binani winner, is being done amidst tight security.

Read also:ADAMAWA: Court declines to hear Binani’s application over INEC’s decision

The Adamawa State INEC Administrative Secretary, Adamu Gujungu, who has been mandated by to take the place of the REC, is present at the collation centre, while Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, is also expected at the collation centre.

Below is the collation done so far:
MAYO BELWA LGA.
APC. 478
PDP. 672

TOUNGO LGA
APC: 427
PDP: 360

GUYUK LGA
APC. 228
PDP. 322

GOMBI LGA
APC. 12
PDP. 53

MUBI NORTH LGA
APC. 168
PDP. 319

MICHIKA LGA
APC. 562
PDP 1,027

GIREI LGA
APC. 589
PDP. 444

NUMAN LGA
APC 621
PDP. 1,403

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

19 − 6 =