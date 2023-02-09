Ex-Minister accuses UK of denying Ekweremadu’s daughter of kidney transplant, begs Nigerian govt to intervene

As former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, continues to stand trial in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvesting, a former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has begged the Federal Government to intervene in the case.

Since the commencement of the trial last year, Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia, had been disallowed from getting kidney transplant.

Speaking on the situation in a post on his Instagram page on Wednesday, Chidoka slammed the refusal of the UK government to allow Ekweremadu’s daughter to get a kidney transplant and save her life.

The ex-minister, who said he witnessed the Monday proceeding of the suit in London, however commended Nigerian High Commission for monitoring the case.

He said: “On Monday, I was at the London Criminal court to observe the trial of Ike, Beatrice, and Sonia Ekweremadu. Some weeks before I had visited him at Wandsworth Prison. He was in good spirits. Ike is a family friend, a close ally, and an associate. My prayers, thoughts, and good wishes are with them at this time.

“We have known each other for the past 30 years when he was a grad student and part-time lecturer at the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus. His subsequent rise from Local Government Chairman to Deputy Senate President is a story for another day,

“What I find distressing is the refusal of the UK authorities to allow Sonia to get a kidney transplant despite a deluge of donors. I think the Nigerian government and we the citizens must call on the UK authorities to allow her to get a kidney transplant in furtherance of her fundamental right to life. No matter the outcome of the case, Sonia deserves a chance to live.”

“I appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to please intervene in this serious issue of a possible violation of her right to life by the UK government.

“An intervention will save Sonia’s life and will be in line with global examples of countries intervening on behalf of their citizens.”

“I am impressed the Nigerian High Commission has been and still is present as an observer at the trial. As for the current travails of the Ekweremadu family, I can only say: this too, shall pass.”

