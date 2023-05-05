Politics
Ekweremadu to know fate, as UK court rules on organ harvesting case today
Nigeria’s former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, faces up to life in jail in Britain, as a British Court is set to rule on his plot to harvest a man’s kidney for his sick daughter.
The case which is the first of it’s kind in the United Kingdom, had found Ekweremadu, 60, guilty in March at London’s Old Bailey criminal court of conspiring to traffic the young street trader into Britain for his body part.
Also convicted were Ekweremadu’s wife Beatrice, 56, and Obinna Obeta, 50, a doctor who acted as a middle man in the plot. They too will be sentenced Friday.
Read Also: Senate seeks clemency for Ekweremadu ahead of sentencing in UK
The Ekweremadus’ daughter Sonia, 25, shed tears as she was cleared of the same charge after jurors deliberated for nearly 14 hours.
In Britain, it is legal to donate a kidney, but not for financial or material reward.
It was the first time organ harvesting conspiracy charges had been brought under the UK’s 2015 Modern Slavery Act.
The maximum sentence under the legislation is life imprisonment.
Detective Inspector Esther Richardson, from the Metropolitan Police’s Modern Slavery and Exploitation Command, called it a “landmark conviction” and thanked the victim for his “bravery” in coming forward.
During the weeks-long trial, the 21-year-old victim from Lagos, testified that the Ekweremadus had flown him to Britain to harvest his kidney.
The kidney was said to be intended for Sonia, who remains on dialysis with a renal condition, in return for up to £7,000 ($8,800).
The man said he had been recruited by a doctor working for the politician, and had thought he was coming to the UK to work.
Ekweremadu has represented Enugu West constituency under the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since 2003.
Leaders in Nigeria’s parliament this week appealed to the London court for clemency, arguing that Ekweremadu was a first-time offender who had made valuable contributions to politics in West Africa.
He did not contest recent National Assembly elections as he was in custody before and during the trial.
The trial judge agreed with prosecutors that he could try to flee the UK. His wife and daughter had been out on conditional bail.
