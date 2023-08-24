Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 24, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Lagos Assembly rejects Omotosho, Abayomi, 15 other commissioner nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday rejected the state’s former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, and 16 other commissioner nominees in the state.Read more

2. APC NWC replaces Kyari, Betta Edu, Lukman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has replaced the duo of Abubakar Kyari, Betta Edu and other persons with new members in its National Working Committee (NWC).Read more

3. Again, Emefiele’s arraignment stalls as embattled CBN Gov reportedly opts for plea bargain

There are strong signs that Godwin Emefiele, the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, will not be put on trial for allegedly breaking procurement laws and inflating contracts.Read more

4. Reps committee re-invites NFF president over Super Falcons allowance

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the face-off between Super Falcons and the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday re-invited the federation’s president, Ibrahim Gusau, over the non-payment of the players’ allowance.Read more

5. NERC asks Nigerians to update prepaid meters before November 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday urged citizens using prepaid meters to update them before November next year.Read more

7. Ikeja Hotel to sell company’s stake, declares bonus share, dividends for shareholders

Ikeja Hotel has announced that the hospitality firm will sell a stake in the company to raise billions of naira, as it rolls out bonus shares and dividends to shareholders.Read more

8. Naira depreciates, closes N773/$ at I&E window

The Naira exchanged for N773.42 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.Read more

9. Police Inspector arrested for assault in Imo

A police inspector has been arrested for assaulting a young man in Imo State.Read more

10. Amusan through to 100m Hurdles final in Budapest

Amusan has zoomed into the final of the women’s 100m Hurdles event of the ongoing World Athletics Championships holding in Budapest.Read more

