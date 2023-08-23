Business
Naira depreciates, closes N773/$ at I&E window
The Naira exchanged for N773.42 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters window on Wednesday.
This indicated that the Nigerian currency depreciated by 0.35 percent compared with N770.72 to dollar recorded at the investors and exporters window on Tuesday.
The open indicative rate closed at N781.49 to the dollar on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: NNPC secures $3bn Afreximbank loan to strengthen naira
A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N773.42.
The naira sold for as low as N738 to the dollar within the day’s trading.
Players at the I&E window traded a total of 169.07 million dollars on Wednesday.
