NGX: Market cap up by N2.2bn as Transcorp leads trading

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by N2.2 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday.

This followed the growth in equity capitalization from N35.842 trillion to N35.844 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index rose by 4.14 basis points to close at 65,492.81, up from 65,488.67 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 348.32 million shares valued at N4.04 billion in 6,237 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 293.46 million shares worth N4.12 billion traded by shareholders in 5,895 deals the previous day.

Associated Bus Company topped the gainers’ list with a 9.62 percent rise in share price to move from N0.52 kobo to N0.57 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt gained N0.12 kobo to close at N1.41 kobo, above its opening price of N1.29 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotels’ share price was up by N3.30 kobo, moving from N36.70 kobo to N40 per share.

Courtville recorded a 8.33 percent rise in share price, appreciating from N0.60 kobo to N0.65 kobo per share.

Transcorp gained N0.32 kobo to end trading at N4.80 from N4.48 kobo per share.

Conoil topped the losers’ table after shedding N11 to drop from N110 to N99 per share.

READ ALSO: NGX proposes dollar-denominated bond, stock listings, issue warning

DAAR COMM share price dropped by 9.38 percent to end trading at N0.29 kobo from N0.32 kobo per share.

Redstar Express lost N0.28 kobo to end trading with N2.92 kobo from N3.20 kobo per share.

Tantalizer’s share price dropped from N0.36 kobo to N0.33 kobo per share after losing 8.33 percent during trading.

Eterna lost N1.40 kobo to drop from N17 to N15.60 kobo per share.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 144.71 million shares valued at N682.61 million.

Universal Insurance followed with 27.53 million shares worth N5.63 million.

Dangote Sugar sold 16.12 million shares worth N632.58 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 15.80 million shares valued at N111.21 million, while Consolidated Hallmark Insurance sold 15.77 million shares valued at N13 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now