Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, August 25, 2023

1. Labour Party leadership crisis festers, as Apapa floors Abure at A’Court in battle for party’s chairmanship

The battle for who is the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party continues to fester, as the Appeal Court on Thursday ruled in favour of Lamido Apapa.Read more

2. Reps committee demands Kanu’s release from detention

A House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday demanded the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.Read more

3. Tribunal dismisses petition challenging Senate minority leader’s election

The National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos on Thursday dismissed the petition challenging the victory of Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkon, in the February 25 election in Plateau North.Read more

4. Tinubu orders resolution of Nigeria and UAE dispute

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday ordered the immediate resolution of the aviation dispute between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).Read more

5. Wike orders arrest of Abuja collapsed building owner, promises to pay victims’ medical bills

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nyesom Wike, has ordered the immediate identification and arrest of the owner of the two-storey building that collapsed last night in Abuja.Read more

6. Troops destroy illegal refinery in Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed an illegal refinery site in two communities of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.Read more

7. Nigeria’s unemployment rate down to 4.1% in Q1 2023 — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday Nigeria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 percent in the first quarter of this year.Read more

8. NGX: Shareholders lose N49.8bn despite gains in Dangote Sugar, Transcorp

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N49.8 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.Read more

9. FIFA wades into Women’s World Cup kiss incident

World football governing body, FIFA has waded into the scandal around Spain’s Luis Rubiales, who kissed a player on the lips after they won the World Cup.Read more

10. Amusan finishes 6th in women’s 100m Hurdles final in Budapest

Defending champion Tobi Amusan failed to retain her World Athletics Championship title after finishing sixth in the 100m Hurdles final in Budapest.Read more

