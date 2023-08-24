Labour Party leadership crisis festers, as Apapa floors Abure at A’Court in battle for party’s chairmanship 

The battle for who is the authentic national chairman of the Labour Party continues to fester, as the Appeal Court on Thursday ruled in favour of Lamido Apapa.

The Appellate Court in Owerri, Imo State, sacked Julius Abure, and declared Apapa as the National Chairman of the the party in another long-drawn legal battle for the soul of the party.

The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately recognise and publish the names of all the governorship candidates produced by the Apapa-led National Working Committee in Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

A legal dispute between Apapa and Julius Abure, who had been named the chairman of the LP by an appeal court earlier in August, culminated in the court’s ruling on Thursday.

On April 5, 2023, a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court issued an injunction prohibiting Julius Abure and three other Labour Party (LP) members from misrepresenting themselves as national officers of the party.

READ ALSO: Labour Party chairman, Abure rules out endorsement of candidate for Edo guber collection

Justice Muazu later granted an order of stay of execution on the suspension of Abure and the other officers in another ruling delivered on May 19, 2023.

The Edo State High Court aligned itself with the ruling in a judgement delivered on May 28, 2023, and declared Abure as the LP national chairman.

This stance was also strengthened by an Appeal Court ruling in Edo State, affirming Abure as the party chairman.

All that has now changed, as the Appeal Court in Imo has ruled in favour of Apapa bringing a new dimension to the party’s leadership crisis.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now