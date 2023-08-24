NGX: Shareholders lose N49.8bn despite gains in Dangote Sugar, Transcorp

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N49.8 billion at the close of trading on Thursday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization from N35.84 trillion to N35.79 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Also, the All-Share Index dipped by 90.99 basis points to close at 65,401.82, down from 65,492.81 ASI posted by the bourse on Wednesday.

Investors traded 583.08 million shares worth N12.9 billion in 6,968 deals on Thursday.

This surpassed the 348.32 million shares valued at N4.04 billion traded by shareholders in 6,237 deals the previous day.

Dangote Sugar topped the gainers’ list with a N4 rise in share price to move from N40 to N44 per share.

Nascon gained N3.70 kobo to close at N40.70 kobo, above its opening price of N37 per share.

CWG’s share price was up by N0.45 kobo and moved from N4.50 kobo to N4.95 kobo per share.

Transcorp’s share price rose from N4.80 kobo to N5.28 kobo per share following a gain of N0.48 kobo.

Omatek’s share value rose by 10 percent to end trading at N0.33 from N0.30 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.20 kobo to drop from N2.01 to N1.81 kobo per share.

Redstar Express share price dropped by N0.29 kobo to end trading at N2.63 kobo from N2.92 kobo per share.

Learn Africa lost N0.40 kobo to end trading with N3.65 kobo from N4.05 per share.

NNFM lost N1 to drop from N12.05 to N11.05 per share.

Veritas Kapital’s share price dropped from N0.26 kobo to N0.24 kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent during trading.

Transcorp topped the day’s trading with 144.48 million shares valued at N724.31 million.

Sterling Financial Holdings followed with 63.33 million shares worth N213.60 million.

Access Corporation sold 54.72 million shares worth N880.01 million.

GTCO traded 42.82 million shares valued at N1.54 billion, while Fidelity Bank sold 32.14 million shares valued at N225.22 million.

