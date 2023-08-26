Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, August 26, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. HURIWA raises concerns over Culture Minister’s status as youth corper

A rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has raised the alarm over the status of the new Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, who it alleged abandoned her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.Read more

2. Timi Frank wants Chicago Varsity probed for reluctance to publish Tinubu’s credentials

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) deputy spokesperson, Timi Frank has requested an investigation of Chicago State University (CSU) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).Read more

3. APC dismisses rumour of Yahaya Bello’s compromise on NWC positions

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State on Friday dismissed reports that Governor Yahaya Bello had reached a compromise with the party leadership on appointments into the National Working Committee (NWC).Read more

4. Nigerian govt gives December date for return of Port Harcourt refinery

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, said on Friday the Port Harcourt Refining Company would resume operation by December.Read more

5. ‘We’ll hunt down, bring terrorists to justice,’ Defence chief vows to avenge death of military personnel

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed on Friday the military would hunt down and bring to justice all terrorists, bandits and other enemies of the state.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 24, 2023

6. PDP chieftain, Omokri, defends Tinubu’s Chicago Varsity credentials

Arise TV and its programme anchor, Rufai Oseni, have come under fire from Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for alleged incorrect information regarding President Bola Tinubu’s credentials.Read more

7. Nigeria never applied to join BRICS, Buhari’s ex-aide reveals after new members admitted

The former special assistant on digital/new media to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Tolu Ogunlesi, on Friday revealed that Nigeria has never applied to join BRICS after the group selected new members.Read more

8. Nigeria’s GDP rises to 2.51% in Q2 2023

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded a growth of 2.51 per cent in real terms in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023.Read more

9. Niger junta expels French envoy for snubbing invitation to meeting

The Niger military junta has expelled the French ambassador to the country.Read more

10. World Cup kiss incident: Spain women vow to refuse call-ups until Rubiales resigns

Spain women’s national football team have vowed to not accept invitations to represent the country until the current football leadership is changed.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now