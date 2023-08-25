World Cup kiss incident: Spain women vow to refuse call-ups until Rubiales resigns

Spain women’s national football team have vowed to not accept invitations to represent the country until the current football leadership is changed.

There has been lots of controversies around the kissing incident that took place after Spain defeated England to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup this month.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Spain’s football federation president, Luis Rubiales kissed team forward Jenni Hermoso during the medal handover as part of celebration.

This incident has attracted calls for Rubiales resignation in Spain, with many talking about the inappropriateness of his action.

But Rubiales has refused to resign, insisting that the “spontaneous kiss” was not enough to take him off his position as football boss.

“I don’t deserve this manhunt,” said Rubiales.

“It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual. That’s the key. A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here?”

Meanwhile, Hermoso has responded – in a statement by players’ union – to what she referred to as invented words by the football chief.

The statement read: “I want to clarify, that at no time did I consent to the kiss. I don’t tolerate that my word is questioned, much less that words are invented that I haven’t said.”

The statement was signed by a host of players, including all 23 members of the squad which just won the World Cup.

It read: “After everything that happened during the delivery of medals of the Women’s World Cup, we want to state that all the players who sign this letter will not return to a call for the national team if the current leaders continue.”

Spain women’s next game is against Sweden in the Nations League on 22 September.

Ripples Nigeria has also reported that world football governing body, FIFA is currently investigating the incident.

