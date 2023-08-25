Sports
Sterling double against Luton helps Chelsea clinch first win of season
Raheem Sterling scored twice to help Chelsea defeat newly promoted side Luton in a Premier League encounter on Friday night.
Sterling also provided an assist for Nicolas Jackson as Chelsea secured a 3-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.
The win was Chelsea’s first win in the league season as they had played a 1-1 draw in their opening game against Liverpool before losing 3-1 to West Ham last weekend.
Read Also: Chukwuemeka scores as Chelsea thrashed by West Ham, Iwobi loses with Everton
It’s the Blues’ first win under manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Luton are still looking for their first points of the season since being promoted from the Championship.
Luton Town were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton in the opening weekend of the Premier League season. Their game against Burnley last weekend was postponed.
