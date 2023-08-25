SportsBusiness: Premier League transfer spending rises to record-breaking level

With one week left until the transfer deadline, Premier League clubs have spent a record £1.95 billion on players this summer.

Deloitte data shows that the previous record of £1.92 billion, which was achieved last summer, has already been surpassed.

Clubs in England are set to break the £2bn barrier in the coming days, the report adds.

“For the second year in a row, the summer transfer spending by Premier League clubs has surpassed the previous record and looks set to rise above £2bn for the first time before the window closes on 1 September,” said Ross, assistant director in Deloitte’s Sports Business Group.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that there was no Premier League transfer that hit the £100m mark last summer, but this year Chelsea have added Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo to their ranks for a £100m fee, with possibility of rising to £115m.

Read Also: SportsBusiness: Man Utd agree 10-year extension with Adidas worth £900m

Arsenal also signed England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham for £100m plus £5m in add-ons.

Champions Manchester City have bought £77m defender Josko Gvardiol, £55.4m winger Jeremy Doku and midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who arrived for £25m from Chelsea.

Manchester United also purchased a new striker Rasmus Hojlund for £72m, while Newcastle United brought in Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali for £55m and Leicester forward Harvey Barnes for £38m.

BBC Sports writes that Burnley have spent an estimated £95m, including a club record £19m deal for England Under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford.

Last year’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal added to the Rice deal by buying Kai Havertz for £65m and Ajax defender Jurrien Timber for £34m.

“This sensational level of spending appears to be the new norm for Premier League clubs,” said Deloitte’s Calum Ross.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now