Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, August 27, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Doctors suspend 40-day-old strike in Cross River

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River State has suspended its strike for two weeks in the state.Read more

2. Sheikh Gumi cries out, says Tinubu’s policies will destroy Nigeria

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has called on President Bola Tinubu to revise some of his early policies so as not to destroy Nigeria.Read more

3. Sokoto tribunal reserves ruling in petition challenging Gov Aliyu’s election

The Sokoto State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday reserved judgment in the petition challenging Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.Read more

4. Nigeria dismisses report on expulsion of ambassador to Niger

The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed a report on the expulsion of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Niger Republic, Mohammed Usman.Read more

5. Military claims troops killed 23 terrorists, arrested 103 others in Northern Nigeria

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Friday troops attached to the various theatre commands have killed 23 suspected terrorists, arrested 109 criminals across the country in the last nine weeks.Read more

6. ECOWAS will not allow military junta to buy time in Niger – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Saturday the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would not allow the Niger military junta to “insincerely” buy time.Read more

7. World Bank to partner Nigerian govt on digital national IDs

The World Bank will collaborate with the Federal Government to roll out digital national identity cards for Nigerians.Read more

8. FBN Holdings’ investor relations head, Tolu Oluwole, sells off shares, shareholders suffer losses

The Head, Investor Relations, First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc, Tolu Oluwole, has sold off his shares in the financial institution amid a drop in the capital market’s confidence towards the firm.Read more

9. Police arrests suspected killer of Benue Appeal Court president

Police operatives in Benue have arrested one Aondohemba Joseph in connection with the death of a retired President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar.Read more

10. Spain FA boss Rubiales suspended by FIFA over Hermoso kiss

Spain football federation (RFEF) boss, Luis Rubiales has been handed a suspension by the world football governing body, FIFA.Read more

