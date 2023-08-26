Nigeria dismisses report on expulsion of ambassador to Niger

The Federal Government on Saturday dismissed a report on the expulsion of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Niger Republic, Mohammed Usman.

President Bola Tinubu has spearheaded moves by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWS) for restoration of democratic order in Niger Republic following the overthrow of President Mohammed Basoum by soldiers attached to the presidential guard last month.

Tinubu, who is the current ECOWAS chairman, had earlier on Saturday that the 15-member body would not allow the military junta headed by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, to prolong its stay in power in the landlocked West African nation by adopting a delay tactics.

He was reacting to a three-year transition programme proposed by the junta in Niger.

The coup plotters on Friday ordered the French Ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, to leave the West African nation within 48 hours after he snubbed an invitation to a meeting in Niamey.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisca Omayuli, the government urged Nigerians to disregard the news.

The statement read: “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news making the rounds on social media that the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Niger, H. E. Mohammed Usman was on Friday, August 25, 2023 expelled and given 48 hours to leave

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that this information is false and as such should be disregarded.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria warns against the circulation of unverified information capable of jeopardizing the ongoing mediation efforts by ECOWAS in the political impasse in Niger.”

