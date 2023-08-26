Metro
Police arrests suspected killer of Benue Appeal Court president
Police operatives in Benue have arrested one Aondohemba Joseph in connection with the death of a retired President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar,
The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.
The 73-year-old judge was found with deep cuts on her back on Friday.
Anene said: “On August, 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Igbetar (retd), could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.
“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.
“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...