Police arrests suspected killer of Benue Appeal Court president

Police operatives in Benue have arrested one Aondohemba Joseph in connection with the death of a retired President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar,

The spokesperson for the state police command, Sewuese Anene, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday in Makurdi.

The 73-year-old judge was found with deep cuts on her back on Friday.

Anene said: “On August, 24, information was received at ‘E’ Police Division Makurdi, that Justice Margaret Igbetar (retd), could not respond to calls and was nowhere to be found. Detectives were immediately deployed for investigation.

“A search conducted within her house at Wantor Kwange Street, Gboko Road, Makurdi, led to the discovery of her body in a pool of blood inside her kitchen. It was also observed that she had deep cuts on her back.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of one Aondohemba Joseph and recovery of exhibits for detailed investigation.”

