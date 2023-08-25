Police arraigns farmer for attempted murder in Benue

Police on Friday arraigned a 41-year-old farmer, Akember Ikpior, at the Makurdi Magistrates’ Court in Benue State for alleged attempted murder of a colleague in the state.

Ikpior was arraigned by the police for alleged criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide on one Azenda Ikyor.

However, the Magistrate, Mrs. Ada Jack, did not take the defendant’s plea for want of jurisdiction.

She remanded the defendant in a correctional centre in the state capital and adjourned the matter till October 9 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. James Ewaoche told the court that the case was reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Makurdi, via a petition written by Ikyor to the Benue State Commissioner of Police on July 14.

Ewaoche said: “The petitioner claimed that while he was working on his farm behind Welfare Quarters, Makurdi, on June 20, with one Isaac Kumafan, armed men stormed his farm and attacked them.

“He said one of the armed men whom he saw and identified as the suspect (Ikpior), pursued him with a gun, fired at him but missed, and he managed to escape.

“The suspect was arrested during a police investigation and an empty shell of an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the scene of the crime.”

He added that other members of the gang are still at large.

Ewaoche said the offences contravened sections 97 and 230 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

