Stop criticising police officers on social media, IGP tells Nigerians

Kayode Egbetokun, the acting inspector general of police, has urged Nigerians to report errant police officers to the proper authorities rather than criticising them online.

He delivered this appeal at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, during his two-day working visit to the state.

Egbetokun said, “Some of our men can misbehave. We cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well, but when you see them misbehaving, the Commissioner of Police is here to hear your complaints.

“Call the CP for your complaints. We are here to address your complaints against the police, don’t go to social media.

“Some things go on social media that are not true. A lot of falsehood has been propagated on social media. The CP is here, if you need any clarification, reach them, they will take it up and justice shall be done.” He assured.

The IG, while speaking on community policing, said, “We are going to focus on the communities in all the states of the Federation. We are reviewing the security strategy in the country in line with the new vision of Nigeria Police for effective policing. All the commissioners of police across the country are being trained for effective service delivery.

“During my discussion with the Commissioner of Police in this state, Adebola Hamzat, he told me that his door is open to the public. If you have issues with any of our officers as there are tendencies that some of them might misbehave, kindly reach out to the senior officers. The goal of the police is to ensure the safety of lives and property.

“There is Amotekun in this state. They are helping us. They work with the police. The intention is to reduce crime in society and make sure the lives and property of a citizen of the state are safe. Police can not do it alone, we need your cooperation, collaboration, and support,” Egbetokun urged

