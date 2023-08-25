Fire razes building in Anambra

Fire on Thursday razed a residential building at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Director of the state Fire Service, Mr. Martin Agbili, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Onitsha.

He added that the incident was caused by a power surge in the building.

The director said: “The service received a distress call of a fire outbreak in a residential building at Obiofia Nnewi Ichi, Nnewi North Local Government Area at about 7:02 p. m. on Thursday.

“We immediately deployed our fire truck and diligent firefighters to the fire scene to fight, extinguish and control the fire.

“The cause of the fire outbreak was as a result of an electric spark from a power surge.

“The building was seriously burnt by the fire but no life was lost in the operation.”

