Nigerian Navy warns against fraudsters in recruitment exercise

The Nigerian Navy, on Friday, alerted Nigerians against the activities of fraudulent persons regarding the ongoing “Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise taking place in Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna States.”

This was contained in a statement issued by AO Ayo-Vaughan, Commodore, Director of Information, who noted that “these unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the Navy.”

Clarifying the recruitment process, the statement revealed that “recruitment into the Nigerian Navy from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free.

“The NN has not contracted or authorized any agent or individual to collect money or any incentive from applicants in order to help them in the Recruitment process or placement as successful candidate(s) for training.

“Accordingly, applicants and their guardians are advised to report the activities of these unscrupulous individuals to the nearest Naval Unit or Nigeria Police Station. This information is for NNBTS Batch 35 applicants and general public to note.”

