Police confiscate 820 cartons of fake, expired drugs in Kano

The Kano State Police Command has confiscated 820 cartons of fake and expired drugs at Malam Kato Market in Fage local government area of the state.

The command spokesman, Abdullahi Kiyawa, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, said the drugs were recovered from two warehouses at the market.

He listed the drugs to include 514 cartons of eemistxmin/emstifer syrup, 219 cartons of 5mg Lisinopril tablets, seven cartons of 5mg amlodipine tablets, 87 cartons of 50mg atenolol and 40 cartons and three cartons of Furosemide injection.

Kiyawa said the drugs were evacuated and handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) by a team of detectives deployed to the scene by the state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Gumel.

He charged the people of the state to report suspicious persons and items to the police for prompt action.

