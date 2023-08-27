NANS accuses FUTA of negligence in death of student

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has accused the management of the Federal University of Technology, Akure of negligence in the death of Akeredolu Ayomide, a 500-level student.

The late Ayomide reportedly collapsed in his dorm before being transported to the hospital where, according to the school’s top student body, he passed away from a lack of basic amenities.

NANS, in a statement issued on Saturday by its Vice President, External Affairs, Afeez Akinteye, said, “We are perplexed and disturbed that an ugly scenario of this nature was not happening for the first time and the management of the institution alongside the health care unit is not seeing the need for an end to this disastrous passing on of our students.

“The reason the graveyard is the richest place on earth is because of the countless unfulfilled dreams buried in the ground. Sadly, we have lost a student with great potential to the cold hand of death out of the negligence and incompetence of some individuals.

“To our greatest dismay, having made a thorough and proper close examination, we have come to the realisation that FUTA health care centre, a supposed teaching hospital, is nothing to write home about with poor facilities that cannot save lives or meet immediate and emergencies.”

Furthermore, Akinteye said, “It is also on record that when the deceased was rushed down to the school health centre there was a power outage and students had to use flashlights to enable the oxygen setups and injections. There is no backup power supply at the institution’s health care centre that’s supposed to run 24 hours, and seven days a week. This is worrisome and only shows the negligence of the institution towards adequate healthcare.

“It is also on record that before the ugly incident that took the life of Clinton, the former Vice President of the union who was in critical condition was rushed down to the school clinic for emergency treatment and all that mattered to the health centre director was school ID card at a point that the paramount was to save a dying soul; this is an inhumane act at its peak and must be frowned at in its totality.

“It is also displeasing that the health centre no longer gives drugs to students as they don’t have any to give even with NHIS; they’d rather write prescriptions for students to get off campus.”

