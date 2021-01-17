Gunmen shoot FUTA registrar in Osun

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday shot a Deputy Registrar of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State, Dr. Amos Arijesuyo.

Arijesuyo, who is also a Senior Pastor at the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Glory of God, FUTA, was shot by the gunmen along the Ilesa- Akure Expressway in Osun State.

A pastor at the CAC, Olu Aladesanmi, who confirmed the incident, said the registrar was attacked along with his driver and one other person on Saturday evening.

He said: “The pastor, who is also a deputy registrar at FUTA, and his driver were fortunate to have survived the attack with bullet wounds but they were now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.”

However, the Head of Media and Protocols of FUTA, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, promised to get back to journalists when he was contacted on the matter.

