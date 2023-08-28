Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, August 28, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘My loyalty to Gov Obaseki remains absolute,’ Shaibu downplays rift with boss

The Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu, on Sunday declared his loyalty to Governor Godwin Obaseki despite the rift between the two men.Read more

2. Tinubu’s minister promises comprehensive reforms in Immigration, NSCDC, 2 others

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Sunday promised to undertake comprehensive reforms in the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and three other agencies in the ministry to enhance their operational capabilities.Read more

3. Again, Atiku draws attention to discrepancies in Tinubu’s educational credentials

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the alleged discrepancies in his educational qualifications.Read more

4. Nigeria must make difficult changes to earn respect among nations – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Sunday his administration would make bold and difficult decisions in the interest of the country.Read more

5. Culture minister, Hannatu Musawa, confirms status as corps member

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has confirmed her status as a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).Read more

6. Nigerian govt issues flood alert over Cameroon’s plan to open Lagdo Dam

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an alert over an imminent flood along the River Benue basin.Read more

7. Over N29.29bn shares traded in five days; ABC, Tantalizer top gainers’, losers’ lists

At the just concluded week, Nigerian stock market traders exchanged N29.299 billion in 31,163 deals to trade 1.812 billion shares within five days.Read more

8. ANALYSIS: The pros and cons of CBN’s new regulatory mechanism for BDCs

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a number of operational modifications for the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment in an effort to increase the effectiveness of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.Read more

9. Frodd, Tolanibaj evicted from BBNaija

Two housemates at the ongoing Big Brother Naija “All Stars” edition – Frodd and Tolanibaj – have been evicted from the show.Read more

10. Enyimba, Remo Stars crash out of Champions League

Nigeria’s representatives Enyimba and Remo Stars have both crashed out of the CAF Champions League after they lost in the preliminary stages.Read more

