Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

1. Lagos Assembly dismisses rumours of fight with Sanwo-Olu after rejection of 17 commissioner nominees

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said on Monday the Assembly reserves the right to make public the reports of the screening committee on the 17 rejected commissioner nominees in the state.Read more

2. PDP blasts Tinubu over economic policies, insecurity

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday blasted President Bola Tinubu over the current situation in the country.Read more

3. Edo govt disbands Shaibu’s media crew after referendum anniversary walkout

The Edo State government on Monday disbanded the media crew attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.Read more

4. UNGA: Tinubu stops officials without proof of participation from New York trip

President Bola Tinubu has stopped government officials without evidence of direct participation in the 78 Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from travelling to New York.Read more

5. FG evacuates another 139 Nigerian irregular migrants from Libya

The Federal government has evacuated 139 Nigerian irregular migrants freed from prisons in Libya.Read more

6. Egbetokun: PSC compels four DIGs to proceed on retirement

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the compulsory retirement of four Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).Read more

7. New equity market report raises concern, as foreigners cut investments in Nigeria

Equity market transactions in Nigeria rose by 72.83 per cent month-on-month, as the stock market recorded N702.9 billion traded in July 2023, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has disclosed in a new report.Read more

8. Investors earn N320bn as Nigerian stock market’s valuation rises by 1.14%

The equity capitalisation in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.14 per cent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

9. NSCDC arrests 20 scavengers in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 20 persons for allegedly scavenging at night in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).Read more

10. Osimhen praised by manager for penalty gesture

Victor Osimhen received praise from Napoli manager Rudi Garcia for a notable action he displayed during the team’s 2-0 victory over Sassuolo on Sunday.Read more

