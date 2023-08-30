Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, August 30, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Onochie dropped as Tinubu appoints new board, management for NDDC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Chiedu Ebie as the chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board.Read more

2. NNPP suspends Kwankwanso for interacting with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi

Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a contender for president in the February 25 election, has been suspended by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Board of Trustees (BoT) due to alleged anti-party conduct.Read more

3. APC disowns list on Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship campaign councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned the list of the governorship campaign councils for the November 11 election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.Read more

4. NNPP crisis in fresh twist as Kwankwaso’s faction expels Agbo, Aniebonam, others

A faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) loyal to the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, expelled the party’s acting national chairman, Major Agbo, and some other officials.Read more

5. Elumelu meets Tinubu, applauds president over policy initiatives

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday met with Chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA), Tony Elumelu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.Read more

6. IPOB claims Nigerian govt intentionally avoiding Kanu’s case due to lack of evidence

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed that the Federal Government is evading the court because it has no evidence or case against their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, and that this is evidenced by the many court adjournments of his case.Read more

7. Flour Mills of Nigeria reports N9.33bn loss, foreign exchange loss of N22.5bn

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) recorded loss after tax in the period ended June 2023 and also lost millions to penalty during the same period, the firm’s financial statement showed.Read more

8. Unemployment Rate: Ex-NBS boss criticises evaluation method, says he resisted it for 10yrs

The former statistician-general of the federation, Yemi Kale, has criticised the new methodology the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) used to evaluate Nigeria’s unemployment rate.Read more

9. Varsity student stabs girlfriend to death after discovery of fetish substances in Edo

Police operatives in Edo State have arrested a 24-year-old student of the University of Port Harcourt for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death.Read more

10. Police arrests 67 at Delta gay party

Police operatives in Delta have arrested 67 persons for alleged involvement in homosexuality in the state.Read more

