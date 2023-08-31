Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 31, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Wike dares PDP leaders to expel him for serving in Tinubu’s govt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday dared the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take disciplinary measures against him for serving in the present administration.Read more

2. insurgency: 23,000 Nigerians declared missing in 10 years – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, said on Wednesday at least 23,000 people had been reported missing due to the insurgency in some parts of Nigeria in the last 10 years.Read more

3. Uzodinma cannot win Imo governorship election, PDP boasts

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, would lose the forthcoming November 11 governorship election in the state.Read more

4. Reps summon Insurance companies over unremitted N267b workers’ investments in housing

The House of Representatives ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and utilisation of the funds from 2011 on Wednesday summoned some Chief Executive Officers of insurance companies in the country.Read more

5. Lagdo Dam: NEMA issues flood alert on Adamawa, Benue, 9 others

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday issued an alert on imminent flood in 11 states in the country following the release of water from Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, August 29, 2023

6. GABON COUP: President Tinubu voices concern about “seeming autocratic contagion” across Africa

The political climate and sociopolitical stability in Gabon have drawn the significant concern of President Bola Tinubu.Read more

7. Dangote Sugar unveils terms in merger with NASCON, Dangote Rice

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR) has disclosed that it has agreed to the terms and conditions of the merger of the company with NASCON Allied Industries Plc. and Dangote Rice Limited (DRL).Read more

8. NGX: Investors lose N27.8bn to sell-offs in Ikeja Hotel, CWG, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N27.8 billion at the close of business on Wednesday.Read more

9. Troops uncover illegal refineries in Imo, Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered illegal refineries in Imo and Delta.Read more

10. Rubiales’ mother taken to hospital on third day of hunger strike

The mother of Spain’s FA chief Luis Rubiales who had gone on hunger strike in solidarity for his son, has been hospitalised.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now