NGX: Investors lose N27.8bn to sell-offs in Ikeja Hotel, CWG, others

Investors in the Nigerian capital market lost N27.8 billion at the close of business on Wednesday.

This followed the crash in the market capitalization from N36.39 trillion to N36.36 trillion after five hours of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index shed 50.81 basis points to close at 66, 439.53, down from 66,490.34 posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Investors traded 637.19 million shares valued at N3.91 billion in 10,033 deals on Wednesday.

This surpassed the 356.01 million shares worth N7.01 billion traded by shareholders in 7,932 deals the previous day.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance topped the gainers’ list with a N0.10 kobo rise in share price to move from N1 to N1.10 kobo per share.

Capital Hotel gained N0.25 kobo to close at N2.75 kobo, above its opening price of N2.50 kobo per share.

UPL’s share price was up by N0.21 kobo to move from N2.15 kobo to N2.36 kobo per share.

Champion Breweries gained N0.31 kobo to move from N3.19 kobo to N3.50 kobo per share.

Thomas Wyatt’s share value rose by N0.19 kobo to end trading at N2.17 kobo from N1.98 kobo per share.

Transcorp Plc topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.70 kobo to drop from N7.01 to N6.31 kobo per share.

CWG’s share price dropped by N0.40 kobo to end trading with N3.65 kobo from N4.05 per share.

Ikeja Hotel lost N0.31 kobo to end trading with N2.84 kobo from N3.15 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa lost N0.18 kobo to drop from N2.22 kobo to N2.04 per share.

RT Briscoe shed 6.67 percent in share price to close at N0.42 kobo, down from N0.45 kobo per share.

Transcorp Plc topped the day’s trading with 292.40 million shares valued at N2.14 billion.

Access Corporation followed with 26.65 million shares worth N435.49 million.

Dangote Sugar sold 24.45 million shares worth N1.45 billion.

Jaiz Bank traded 18.66 million shares valued at N27.72 million, while Fidelity Bank sold 17.38 million shares valued at N122.28 million.

