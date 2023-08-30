Troops uncover illegal refineries in Imo, Delta

Troops of the Nigerian Army have uncovered illegal refineries in Imo and Delta.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the troops seized several litres of illegally refined Petroleum products in the operations.

He said the troops of the 343 Artillery Regiment cracked down on the criminals’ camp in the Obokofia community of Imo while conducting anti-oil theft operations.

The troops, according to him, intercepted 15 sacks and 13 jerry cans of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) hidden in the camp.

The spokesman added that the troops also recovered two pumping machines, three power generators, one hose, and a toolbox used for hacking into oil pipelines.

Nwachukwu said: “The troops while acting on credible information, on Tuesday, intercepted a wooden boat loaded with 110 sacks of illegally refined AGO concealed in the creeks of Egbema West in Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The vigilant troops equally intercepted two vehicles loaded with 18 sacks of illegally refined AGO within the same general area.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country.

“Similarly, troops of 3 Battalion also on Monday, clamped down on an active illegal oil refining site containing three cooking ovens and six reservoirs at Enokora Community in Burutu LGA of Delta State.”

