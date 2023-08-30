News
Wike dares PDP leaders to expel him for serving in Tinubu’s govt
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday dared the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to take disciplinary measures against him for serving in the present administration.
The former Rivers State governor has come under criticism from PDP leaders after he accepted his ministerial nomination by President Bola Tinubu.
Wike, who featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said nobody in the PDP has the courage to suspend or expel him from the party.
The minister said: “The person who will suspend me is when I couldn’t produce a governor, three senators, Assembly members. I have not seen that person. Nobody will do it.”
He also dismissed insinuations on his imminent switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
READ ALSO: Wike, Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun in as APC sets up campaign councils for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi guber polls
“I am not working for APC. I am working for Tinubu who has trust in me to help him deliver the renewed hope agenda,” he added.
Wike had in his inaugural address shortly after he was inaugurated as a minister by the president declared that he secured the PDP leaders’ go-ahead to accept the offer to serve in the current administration.
The former governor and PDP fell out in the days leading to the last general election when he led four other governors to work against the party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for retaining the former Senate president, Iyorchia Ayu, as national chairman.
They mentioned Ayu’s resignation as the pre-condition for supporting Atiku in the election won by President Tinubu.
