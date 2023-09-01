Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, September 1, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. ‘Wike will be expelled from PDP at the appropriate time,’ Atiku’s aide, Bwala declares

The former spokesman of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council in the last general election, Daniel Bwala, said on Thursday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would expel the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at the appropriate time.Read more

2. Ogun councilors suspend LGA chairman who accused Abiodun of withholding federal allocations

Councillors in the Ijebu East local government area of Ogun State on Thursday suspended the council’s chairman, Wale Adedayo, for alleged maladministration and funds mismanagement.Read more

3. Court dismisses suit seeking to reinstate Ayu as PDP chairman

Justice D.M. Igyuse of the Benue State High Court, Gboko, on Thursday dismissed a suit seeking to reinstate former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman.Read more

4. FG orders airlines to vacate Lagos airport, suspends Nigeria Air project

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday directed all airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, from October 1.Read more

5. Sports minister gives reason for relocation of office to Abuja stadium

The Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh, on Thursday explained why he relocated his office to the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.Read more

6. Tinubu insists military intervention last resort in Niger political crisis

President Bola Tinubu said on Thursday all diplomatic options would be exhausted with the military junta in the Niger Republic before any military intervention.Read more

7. Abuja-Kaduna rail line revenue drops from N500m to N1 million

The revenue generated by the Abuja-Kaduna rail line has significantly dropped by 99.8 per cent, the Managing Director of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), Fidet Okhiria, has disclosed.Read more

8. Nigeria’s capital market posts 15-year high ASI

The Nigerian stock market set another record on Thursday after the All-Share Index appreciated by 0.16 percent to hit an all-time high as the bulls controlled movement in the bourse.Read more

9. ECOWAS disowns Niger’s transition proposal in circulation

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Thursday dismissed the transitional proposal for the Republic of Niger currently in circulation as fake.Read more

10. UEFA boss advices Saudi league to avoid Chinese mistakes

Aleksander Ceferin, president of the European football governing body, UEFA, has advised the Saudi Arabia pro-league to not go the way of the Chinese League.Read more

