Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 2, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s high commissioner to UK
President Bola Tinubu has recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola.Read more
2. DSS detains Ogun LGA chairman who accused Gov Abiodun of hijacking funds
The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested the suspended Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.Read more
3. Atiku predicts PDP will return to give Nigerians responsive government
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.Read more
4. NLC declares two-day strike over fuel subsidy removal
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will begin a two-day warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in protest against what it called the government’s inability to appropriately mitigate the impacts of the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol.Read more
5. Tinubu approves 5 million eyeglasses for visually impaired Nigerians
President Bola Tinubu has approved the provision of five million pairs of eyeglasses to visually impaired Nigerians.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, August 31, 2023
6. ICPC probes Reps panel investigating MDAs for alleged job racketeering
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the bribery allegation against members of the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee probing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.Read more
7. Ardova’s Olu Adeosun resigns, replaced by Moshood Olajide
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ardova Plc, Olu Adeosun, has resigned from his position and Moshood Olajide has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the oil and gas firm.Read more
8. BUA Cement to drop cement price, offers shareholders N2.80kobo per share dividend
The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, said the company will drop its cement price to prevent the government from approving the importation of Cement into Nigeria.Read more
9. Police intercepts truck conveying Indian hemp hidden behind drinks in Plateau
Police operatives in Plateau have intercepted a truck transporting assorted drinks and over 100 bags of cannabis sativa in the state.Read more
10. Europa League draw: Liverpool, Ajax, Marseille discover group foes
Liverpool have been drawn against LASK, Union St-Gilloise, and Toulouse in the group stages of the Europa League.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...