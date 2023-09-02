Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, September 2, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Tinubu recalls Nigeria’s high commissioner to UK

President Bola Tinubu has recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Isola.Read more

2. DSS detains Ogun LGA chairman who accused Gov Abiodun of hijacking funds

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Friday arrested the suspended Chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.Read more

3. Atiku predicts PDP will return to give Nigerians responsive government

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar said on Friday the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.Read more

4. NLC declares two-day strike over fuel subsidy removal

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) will begin a two-day warning strike on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in protest against what it called the government’s inability to appropriately mitigate the impacts of the elimination of subsidies on Premium Motor Spirit, more commonly known as petrol.Read more

5. Tinubu approves 5 million eyeglasses for visually impaired Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has approved the provision of five million pairs of eyeglasses to visually impaired Nigerians.Read more

6. ICPC probes Reps panel investigating MDAs for alleged job racketeering

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has commenced an investigation into the bribery allegation against members of the House of Representatives’ ad-hoc committee probing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the country.Read more

7. Ardova’s Olu Adeosun resigns, replaced by Moshood Olajide

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ardova Plc, Olu Adeosun, has resigned from his position and Moshood Olajide has been appointed as the new Managing Director of the oil and gas firm.Read more

8. BUA Cement to drop cement price, offers shareholders N2.80kobo per share dividend

The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul-Samad Rabiu, said the company will drop its cement price to prevent the government from approving the importation of Cement into Nigeria.Read more

9. Police intercepts truck conveying Indian hemp hidden behind drinks in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau have intercepted a truck transporting assorted drinks and over 100 bags of cannabis sativa in the state.Read more

10. Europa League draw: Liverpool, Ajax, Marseille discover group foes

Liverpool have been drawn against LASK, Union St-Gilloise, and Toulouse in the group stages of the Europa League.Read more

