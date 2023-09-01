Europa League draw: Liverpool, Ajax, Marseille discover group foes

Liverpool have been drawn against LASK, Union St-Gilloise, and Toulouse in the group stages of the Europa League.

The English side discovered their opponents after the draw which took place on Friday.

Brighton were drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B.

The Seagulls finished sixth last season, securing European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: WEST HAM, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, BRIGHTON, AEK Athens

Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow

Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken

Meanwhile, In the Europa Conference League, Aston Villa have been drawn alongside AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw and HSK Zrinjski Mostar in Group E.

The full Draw

Group A: Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana, KI Klaksvik

Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk, Breidablik

Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Astana, Ballkani

Group D: Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas, Lugano

Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw, Mostar Zrinjski

Group F: Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk, Cukaricki

Group G: Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK Helsinki, Aberdeen

Group H: Fenerbahce, Ludogorets Razgrad, Spartak Trnava, Nordsjaelland

