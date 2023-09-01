Sports
Europa League draw: Liverpool, Ajax, Marseille discover group foes
Liverpool have been drawn against LASK, Union St-Gilloise, and Toulouse in the group stages of the Europa League.
The English side discovered their opponents after the draw which took place on Friday.
Brighton were drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B.
The Seagulls finished sixth last season, securing European football for the first time in their 122-year history.
Europa League group stage draw in full
Group A: WEST HAM, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola
Group B: Ajax, Marseille, BRIGHTON, AEK Athens
Group C: Rangers, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow
Group E: Liverpool, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken
Meanwhile, In the Europa Conference League, Aston Villa have been drawn alongside AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw and HSK Zrinjski Mostar in Group E.
The full Draw
Group A: Lille, Slovan Bratislava, Olimpija Ljubljana, KI Klaksvik
Group B: Gent, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Zorya Luhansk, Breidablik
Group C: Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen, Astana, Ballkani
Group D: Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt, Besiktas, Lugano
Group E: AZ Alkmaar, Aston Villa, Legia Warsaw, Mostar Zrinjski
Group F: Ferencvaros, Fiorentina, Genk, Cukaricki
Group G: Frankfurt, PAOK, HJK Helsinki, Aberdeen
Group H: Fenerbahce, Ludogorets Razgrad, Spartak Trnava, Nordsjaelland
