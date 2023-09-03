Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, September 3, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Nigeria’s permanent representatives to UN not among recalled envoys – Presidency

The presidency said on Saturday the country’s permanent representatives to the United Nations in New York and Geneva were not among the ambassadors recalled by President Bola Tinubu.Read more

2. Tinubu recalls all Nigerian ambassadors abroad

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all Nigerian ambassadors abroad.Read more

3. Tinubu leads Dangote, Otedola, Ajaere, 35 other industry leaders to India

President Bola Tinubu is to lead a delegation of 38 businessmen and industry leaders in Nigeria’s private sector to a Presidential Round Table with other business leaders in India.Read more

4. Soludo advocates Local Govt autonomy based on states’ needs

The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has advocated for the strengthening of the Local Government based on the unique needs of each state.Read more

5. Appeal Court upholds Labour Party Atu’s election in Enugu federal constituency

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Juliet Egbo, challenging Chimaobi Atu’s victory in the February 25 election held in the Enugu North and South Federal Constituency.Read more

6. Makinde approves choice of Laoye as new Soun of Ogbomoso

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the appointment of Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso.Read more

7. Kogi doctors set for indefinite strike after expiration of 21-day ultimatum

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH), Lokoja, on Friday drew the attention of the state government to the expiration of the 21 days ultimatum on its demands.Read more

8. Obaseki ‘happy’ with conduct of Edo local council election

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Saturday expressed satisfaction with the conduct of local government elections in the state.Read more

9. Immigration arrests 60 Cameroonians, one Burkinabe in Ogun

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 61 illegal migrants in Ogun State.Read more

10. Awoniyi provides assist as Forest stun Chelsea, Man City maintain 100% start

Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi was involved in the only goal of the game as his side Nottingham Forest stunned Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.Read more

