Tinubu leads Dangote, Otedola, Ajaere, 35 other industry leaders to India

President Bola Tinubu is to lead a delegation of 38 businessmen and industry leaders in Nigeria’s private sector to a Presidential Round Table with other business leaders in India.

Prominent businessmen and investors in the delegation include Africa’s richest man and chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Chairman of the Femi Otedola Foundation, Femi Otedola and Chairman/CEO of the GIG Group, Chidi Ajaere.

This was made known in a letter by the Nigerian High Commissioner to India, Ambassador Ahmed Sule who, in a letter addressed to the Indian High Commission in Abuja, requested for entry visas for the leading businessmen and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs).

The roundtable is organized by the Nigerian High Commission in India, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC), and will be addressed by President Tinubu.

The letter was titled: Request for appropriate entry visas to members of the Nigerian private sector to enable them attend the Presidential Round table and conference, Le Meridian Hotel, New Delhi, on 6th September, 2023.

Sule in the letter, said “I write to inform that the following members of the Nigerian Private Sector will be traveling to New Delhi to attend the Nigeria-India Presidential Round Table and Conference, organized by the High Commission in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CIl) and the Nigeria-India Business Council (NIBC) to be addressed by His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Tinubu was also expected to be in India on a special invitation to attend the upcoming G-20 Summit in New Delhi, India, scheduled to hold between September 9th to 10th.

