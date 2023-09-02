Metro
Immigration arrests 60 Cameroonians, one Burkinabe in Ogun
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 61 illegal migrants in Ogun State.
The Immigration Comptroller in the state, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, who confirmed the development to journalists at the command’s office in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the foreigners were picked up by the agency’s operatives in Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.
She said the suspects – 60 Cameroonians and one Burkinabe – were without valid travel documents.
READ ALSO: Immigration promotes 7,000 staff, redeploys 12 comptrollers
The comptroller revealed that 51 others suspected to be accomplices from Nigeria were arrested by the operatives.
“The suspects would be repatriated back to their countries of origin after due consultations with their authorities,” Olayemisi added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...