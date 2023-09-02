Immigration arrests 60 Cameroonians, one Burkinabe in Ogun

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has arrested 61 illegal migrants in Ogun State.

The Immigration Comptroller in the state, Olufunmilayo Olayemisi, who confirmed the development to journalists at the command’s office in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the foreigners were picked up by the agency’s operatives in Ibafo and Sagamu areas of the state.

She said the suspects – 60 Cameroonians and one Burkinabe – were without valid travel documents.

The comptroller revealed that 51 others suspected to be accomplices from Nigeria were arrested by the operatives.

“The suspects would be repatriated back to their countries of origin after due consultations with their authorities,” Olayemisi added.

