Police arrests 15 suspected kidnappers, fraudsters in Katsina

Police operatives have arrested 15 suspects for alleged kidnapping, fraud and other crimes in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Katsina, said four among the suspects were members of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom syndicate arrested in April.

He added that 10 others were notorious fraudsters that specialised in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public using counterfeit currencies.

The spokesman said: “The suspects were arrested with credible information about their activities in a house situated at Bakin Kasuwa quarters, Kankia local government area of the state.”

