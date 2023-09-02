Two dead, five injured in Ondo auto crash

At least two people were confirmed dead and five others injured in an accident along the Akure-Ondo road on Friday.

The Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Ezekiel SonAllah, confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday in Akure.

He said a commercial vehicle and a Honda Accord car were involved in the accident which occurred at 5:48 p.m., on Friday.

The FRSC official blamed the accident on reckless driving.

SonAllah said: “On Friday at about 5:48 p.m at the Olokuta Correctional Centre area along Akure-Ondo road, a Nissan Primera commercial vehicle marked FGB-96XA and a Honda Accord car marked MUS-834 AL were involved in an accident.

“Two male adults died on the spot, while four male adults and one female adult were injured in the accident.

“The deceased has been deposited at the Ondo State Specialist Hospital morgue in Akure, while the vehicles have been handed over to the police.”

