Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, September 4, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. SERAP sues Tinubu for barring 25 media houses from Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is being sued by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for “the unlawful ban and withdrawal of the accreditations of 25 journalists and media houses from covering the Presidential Villa.”Read more

2. Clean sweep as PDP wins all seats in Edo LG elections

Results of the Saturday local government election in Edo State, which was organised by the state independent electoral commission, has shown that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in all 18 Local Government Areas.Read more

3. NNPP faction to probe Kwankwaso, others over alleged misappropriation of N1bn as party’s crisis festers

A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) headed by Major Agbo has concluded plans to probe the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his loyalists over alleged misappropriation of over N1 billion generated from the sale of nomination forms ahead of the last general election in the country.Read more

4. Tinubu travels to India for G-20 Summit Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday leave the country for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 leaders’ summit.Read more

5. Adedayo: Falana demands release of Ogun LGA chairman detained by DSS

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, on Sunday, demanded the release of the suspended chairman of the Ijebu- East Local Government Area, Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, by the Department of State Services (DSS).Read more

6. 8.3m Nigerians in need of humanitarian interventions in North-East – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, said on Sunday at least 8.3 million Nigerians are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States.Read more

7. At N905/$1, Pastor Adeboye predicts dollar will crash against naira soon

The United States currency, the dollar, will crash against the naira soon, according to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.Read more

8. Top directors at Sterling Financial Holdings involved in N515.26m insider dealings

Four directors at Sterling Financial Holdings Company and its subsidiary firm, Sterling Bank, were involved in insider dealings at the end of August 2023.Read more

9. Man, two sons die in Anambra building collapse

At least three persons were confirmed dead when a three- storey building under construction collapsed in Otolo Nnewi, Nnewi North local government area of Anambra State on Sunday.Read more

10. Mbappe scores twice as PSG beat struggling Lyon

Kylian Mbappe scored twice to help Paris St. Germain put more pressure on Lyon manager Laurent Blanc as they sealed a 4-1 away victory.Read more

