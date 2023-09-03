Tinubu travels to India for G-20 Summit Monday

President Bola Tinubu will on Monday leave the country for New Delhi, India, to attend the G-20 leaders’ summit.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

President Tinubu is attending the two-day event on the invitation of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The statement read: “The President aims to leverage the platform to attract global capital and promote increased foreign direct investments in key labour-intensive sectors of Nigeria’s economy for job creation and revenue expansion.

“He will use this opportunity to highlight Nigeria’s attractiveness as an investment destination, specifically outlining his cross-sectoral reform plan as encapsulated by the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Given the President’s renowned experience in attracting investment to Lagos State, leading industrialists have sought separate private engagements with him at the summit.”

