Insecurity: Zamfara govt orders closure of cattle markets

The Zamfara State government has ordered the immediate closure of eight cattle markets in five local government areas of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr. Mannir Haidara, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Gusau.

He said the State Security Council approved the temporary closure of the cattle markets during its meeting held on August 31.

The commissioner added that the action was part of measures to tackle the renewed attacks and cattle rustling in parts of the state.

He said: “The measure was taken following the resurge in activities of selling and transporting of rustled cattle by the suspected members of armed bandits in the affected areas.

“The affected cattle markets are – Danjibga and Kunchin-Kalgo in Tsafe; Bagega and Wuya cattle markets in Anka.

“Others are – Dangulbi and Dansadau in Maru, Dauran in Zurmi, and Nasarawar Burkullu in Bukkuyim LGA, respectively.”

The government charged security agencies and the Directorate of Animal Health and Livestock Development in the state to ensure strict compliance with the order.

