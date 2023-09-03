Police confirms arrest of publisher’s brother after Fashola’s petition

The Nigeria Police Force on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Chike Ibezim, following a petition by former Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

Chike, who is the younger brother of Nnamdi Obezim, the publisher of an online news platform, Reportera, was arrested by police operatives in Abuja on August 10 over a report published on the ex-minister.

Fashola had in August forwarded a petition to the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over a report published by Reportera on the hearing at the presidential election petition tribunal.

The platform in the report alleged that the former Lagos State governor and some lawyers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were drafting the judgement that would be handed to the tribunal.

Fashola denied the claim and promised to take legal action against those behind the publication.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the entrepreneur was arrested for alleged “malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences.”

He added that Chike’s arrest followed a court order.

The statement read: “Contrary to speculations, we affirm that Mr. Chike is in lawful custody based on a court order, and his detention is in connection with a prima facie case of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and other related offences that are still under investigation by the police.

“The arrest and detention of individuals are carried out in strict adherence to legal procedures and respect for individual rights.

“In this case, a court order was obtained following a thorough investigation, which established an indictment on Mr. Chike, who has given useful information and is assisting the police in the course of their investigation.”

