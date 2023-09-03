8.3m Nigerians in need of humanitarian interventions in North-East – Betta Edu

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu, said on Sunday at least 8.3 million Nigerians are in dire need of humanitarian assistance in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States.

The minister, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rasheed Zubair, in Abuja, said the figure was part of the 16 million Nigerians affected by humanitarian crises with the three states among the worst hit.

She added that apart from the North-East, Benue in the North-Central had been tagged the capital of humanitarian crises in Nigeria by the United Nations.

Edu said: “We have a huge task on our hands as we speak now. Over 16 million Nigerians are affected by humanitarian crises either man-made or natural disasters with over 8.3 million of them based in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe.

“The UN said Benue had become the humanitarian need capital in Nigeria, and as such, a lot of work needs to be done from the humanitarian angle.

“One of the agendas of Tinubu administration is to ensure that poverty is alleviated in Nigeria in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) One.

“The president is coming up with a very robust program to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

“Our work is to see how we can get those in poverty out and those on the verge of getting into poverty increase to social safety to protect them from falling into poverty.

“In a couple of weeks, we will be fully launching into this plans to take 136 million Nigerians out of poverty as implementation has started to help cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.”

