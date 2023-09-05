Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, September 5, 2023
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Strike to go ahead as NLC shuns meeting with Nigerian govt
The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday shunned the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to stave off the two-day warning strike called by the congress.Read more
2. Election verdict: Appeal Court directs staff to stay at home Wednesday
The Court of Appeal Staff has asked its staff to stay at home on Wednesday, the day set aside for judgment in the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more
3. Abayomi, Omotosho return as Lagos Assembly resolves to screen 18 new commissioner nominees Tuesday
The Lagos State House of Assembly will begin the screening of the second batch of 18 commissioner nominees forwarded to the parliament by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.Read more
4. Lagos Assembly begins probe into 12-year-old boy’s missing intestine
The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, whose small intestine allegedly got missing during treatment.Read more
5. Suspended Ogun LGA chairman, Adedayo regains freedom after 4 days
The suspended Chairman of Ijebu- East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been released by the Department of State Service (DSS).Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, September 3, 2023
6. DSS warns students against protests, alleges plot to destabilize polity
The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned students to desist from partaking in protests or any activities capable of destabilizing the country.Read more
7. ENI to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil exploration market, sells firm to Wale Tinubu’s Oando
ENI, an Italian multinational energy company, has concluded plans to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil exploration after agreeing to sell Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd) to Oando Plc.Read more
8.NGX: Shareholders gain N410bn as investment value rises by 1.11%
The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.11 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more
9. 12 dead, six injured in Kogi auto crash
At least 12 people were killed and six others injured in an auto crash along the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi State, on Sunday night.Read more
10. Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla after 18yrs
After leaving Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago and then to Paris St-Germain, former Spain defender Sergio Ramos has finally returned to his boyhood club.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...