Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, September 5, 2023

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Strike to go ahead as NLC shuns meeting with Nigerian govt

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday shunned the meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, to stave off the two-day warning strike called by the congress.Read more

2. Election verdict: Appeal Court directs staff to stay at home Wednesday

The Court of Appeal Staff has asked its staff to stay at home on Wednesday, the day set aside for judgment in the petitions challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.Read more

3. Abayomi, Omotosho return as Lagos Assembly resolves to screen 18 new commissioner nominees Tuesday

The Lagos State House of Assembly will begin the screening of the second batch of 18 commissioner nominees forwarded to the parliament by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday.Read more

4. Lagos Assembly begins probe into 12-year-old boy’s missing intestine

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the case of a 12-year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, whose small intestine allegedly got missing during treatment.Read more

5. Suspended Ogun LGA chairman, Adedayo regains freedom after 4 days

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu- East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been released by the Department of State Service (DSS).Read more

6. DSS warns students against protests, alleges plot to destabilize polity

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned students to desist from partaking in protests or any activities capable of destabilizing the country.Read more

7. ENI to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil exploration market, sells firm to Wale Tinubu’s Oando

ENI, an Italian multinational energy company, has concluded plans to exit Nigeria’s onshore oil exploration after agreeing to sell Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited (NAOC Ltd) to Oando Plc.Read more

8.NGX: Shareholders gain N410bn as investment value rises by 1.11%

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market rose by 1.11 percent at the close of trading on Monday.Read more

9. 12 dead, six injured in Kogi auto crash

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured in an auto crash along the Obajana-Lokoja Expressway, Kogi State, on Sunday night.Read more

10. Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla after 18yrs

After leaving Sevilla for Real Madrid 18 years ago and then to Paris St-Germain, former Spain defender Sergio Ramos has finally returned to his boyhood club.Read more

