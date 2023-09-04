Suspended Ogun LGA chairman, Adedayo regains freedom after 4 days

The suspended Chairman of Ijebu- East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has been released by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Adedayo, who was suspended by councilors in the local council for alleged maladministration and financial mismanagement, was detained by the DSS after he honoured the agency’s invitation on Friday.

He was detained by the secret police a few days after accused the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, of hijacking federal allocations to local councils in the state.

READ ALSO: Adedayo: Falana demands release of Ogun LGA chairman detained by DSS

In a chat with journalists shortly after he regained his freedom in Abeokuta, Adedayo said he was invited by the DSS following allegations that he made inciting comments that could jeopardize public peace.

The council chairman however insisted that he did not make any inciting comments other than the allegation of funds diversion against the state government

He also promised to challenge his suspension by

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now