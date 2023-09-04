DSS warns students against protests, alleges plot to destabilize polity

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned students to desist from partaking in protests or any activities capable of destabilizing the country.

This was contained in a memo issued on Monday by the DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, in Abuja, while revealing a plot by some elements to organise violent protests across the country.

According to the statement, these protests are being organised in order “to discredit the Federal Government and security agencies over sundry socio-economic matters. Intelligence reports have indicated that the plotters include certain politicians who are desperately mobilising unsuspecting student leaders, ethnic based associations, youth and disgruntled groups for the planned action. Meanwhile, the Service has identified the ring leaders of the plot as well as sustained monitoring around them in order to deter them from plunging the country into anarchy.

“In view of this development, University Vice-Chancellors and Heads of Tertiary Institutions are advised to discourage their students from engaging in acts capable of derailing public peace. Also, parents and guardians are enjoined to admonish their children and wards respectively to shun the lure of participating in inimical behaviours or conducts against law and order.

“While the DSS is aware of Government’s efforts and determination to resolve some of the challenges confronting the nation, it warns those desirous of subverting national security to retrace their steps. This is more so that it will not hesitate to legally come against persons and groups behind the devious plans.”

